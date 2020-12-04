Justin Bieber Shames ‘Sad Excuse For A Human Being’ Who Tried To Rally Trolls Into Attacking Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber is speaking out on social media against a young woman who is trying to take down his wife, Hailey Bieber. The “Yummy” singer took to his Instagram stories on December 3 to defend Hailey from someone Justin called a “sad excuse for a human being.” The 26-year-old shared a video of the girl asking her followers to rally together to attack Hailey in the comments section of the model’s upcoming Instagram live session she is conducting with bareMinerals and Dendoll.

The unidentified person is a fan of Selena Gomez, Justin’s famous ex-girlfriend, who she believes is superior to Hailey.

“So we need to f*cking bombard that sh*t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her,” the girl said in a clip Justin shared.

The fan was referencing the comments section of the live session, where she hoped “Jelena” supporters would tear down Hailey.

Once Justin caught wind of the clip, he penned a lengthy statement online defending the woman he loves the most.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth [sic],” he wrote. “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

Justin went on to explain it’s hard for him to take the high road in situations like this, especially when someone is trying to get trolls to join together to bring down his wife.

He then asked his followers to lift him and Hailey up in prayer, saying they needed the support of their fans. Justin then focused on the girl in the clip, saying she must be miserable to live this way going after others. He also said she is missing out on life by spending her time trying to take down others.

Hailey also posted her own Instagram story where she defended herself. The model echoed Justin’s comments, saying she normally would ignore something like this but it was just too hurtful. The 24-year-old said she only wants to support other women in the industry and would never treat someone that way. Hailey called the behavior “shockingly unhealthy and sad.”

“Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love and happiness in this life!” Hailey wrote with a red heart emoji.

In addition to her own words, Hailey also screenshotted her husband’s quote to her story.