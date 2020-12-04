Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay Arrested After Livestream Allegedly Showed Him With Girlfriend’s Dead Body

Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay is under arrest after he allegedly forced his pregnant girlfriend onto a balcony in freezing weather — and then broadcast a livestream video for hours with her lifeless body in the background.

As The Sun noted, those watching a live feed from earlier encouraged the 30-year-old Reeflay to abuse his girlfriend, Valentina Grigoryeva, with one viewer allegedly paying him $1,000 to inflict abuse. Video from before her death showed the two arguing and appeared to show Reeflay striking her, and the report claimed he later forced her onto a balcony wearing only her underwear.

Footage of the fight — and later of Reeflay dragging her lifeless body across the living room of their rented home — attracted some viral attention, with many sharing it on social media in the hours after the incident took place. The video, which went on for close to two hours, showed him attempting to revive Grigoryeva before bringing her body to a couch and covering it with a blanket. He then continued with the livestream, telling those watching that he could not find a heartbeat and that she appeared pale.

The popular blogger, whose real name is Stas Reshetnikov, called paramedics who arrived at his home and were seen in the background while he continued to film. As the Russian state media outlet RT reported, he resisted their requests to end the broadcast.

“What is there to regret? I didn’t really do anything,” he reportedly told those responding, pointing out that he had called the ambulance himself.

The report explained that the exact circumstances of her passing were unclear. While some reports indicated that he forced her onto the balcony, some neighbors said she was only outside for a short period. Her cause of death had not yet been announced.

As The Sun pointed out, the footage drew a strong reaction from domestic abuse advocates, with many criticizing YouTube for allowing the graphic posts to remain on the platform. Feminist activist Liza Lazerson said that there is a double standard, with the social media platform banning shows of nudity while allowing violence against women.

“Such videos are calmly broadcast to the whole world, meaning something is broken,” she said. “Until this is fixed, censorship is necessary.”

A spokesperson for YouTube told the Mirror that while the livestream was not originally posted to the site, they removed re-uploads and terminated the associated account.

According to The Sun, Reeflay could face up to two years in jail if it was proven that his actions led to Grigoryeva’s death.