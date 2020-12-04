‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

On Thursday, December 3, former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss shared a sizzling snap and a brief video with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing on the sidewalk in front of a white wall. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She touched her hair and looked directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fit physique in activewear that featured a chartreuse sports bra and a pair of high-cut leggings. The skintight set, which was from the clothing brand Alo Yoga, put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. She accessorized the sporty look with rings and a choker necklace.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep middle part. Her nails were also painted a vampy color. Hannah had tagged the Instagram accounts of hairstylist Kiley Fitzgerald and makeup artist Melissa Hurkman in the body of the post, suggesting that they assisted with her glamourous look.

In the video, Hannah walked away from the camera before turning around. She pulled down her pink-and-white polka dot mask and flashed her beautiful smile. Her sizable hoop earrings were visible in the clip. She had also added a Louis Vuitton fanny pack to her outfit, which she wore across her torso as a crossbody bag.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken and the clip was filmed in Beverly Hills, California.

In the caption, Hannah asked her followers for new hairstyle suggestions. She also advertised for Alo Yoga by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Hannah’s question.

“Blonde highlights,” recommended one commenter, adding a string of yellow heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Maybe go a little lighter for your hair??” proposed another social media user.

Quite a few of Hannah’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You’re so perfect,” wrote an admirer, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“You look sensational in that outfit!!” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Hannah is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a tiny blue two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 76,000 times since it was shared.