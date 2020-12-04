Ad Slams Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue: ‘Stop Them Before They Make Georgia A Safe Haven For QAnon Terrorists’

On Wednesday, MeidasTouch, a super PAC supportive of the Democratic Party, released a new advertisement taking aim at GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The ad, which can be viewed below, linked the two Republicans to the QAnon movement. Followers of the mysterious Q, as MeidasTouch pointed out, believe that the world is being controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping child molesters and claim that President Donald Trump is leading the fight against them.

“The FBI calls QAnon domestic terrorists” the narrator can be heard saying, as the clip cuts to footage of various news reports on the QAnon phenomenon. “But what does team Loeffler and Perdue call QAnon? Friends!” the narrator continues.

The organization noted that Loeffler recently received an endorsement from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has openly embraced the conspiracy theory, once describing Q as a “patriot.”

“Greene is a racist conspiracy theorist. Perdue and Loeffler have created enough chaos!” the advertisement continues as footage of Q followers committing violent acts flashes on screen.

“Stop them before they make Georgia a safe haven for QAnon terrorists! Tell Loeffler and Perdue: ‘There is no Q in Georgia!'”

The advertisement ends with a clip of Loeffler and Perdue campaigning together as the voiceover calls on all Democrats to help in the fight to “Stop team Q.”

Control of the Senate hinges on the two Georgia runoff elections, which will take place in January. Per The Hill, latest polling from SurveyUSA suggests that Loeffler is trailing her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, by 7 percentage points. The same survey put Perdue only 2 points ahead of Democrat John Ossoff.

???? NEW VIDEO Retweet if you think it’s disgusting that Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue support and welcome QAnon terrorists into the state of Georgia!#StopTeamQ pic.twitter.com/4QVJUc12Q2 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 3, 2020

Trump has not yet conceded the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. The commander-in-chief has alleged widespread voter fraud, taking aim at Republicans across the nation, including those in the Peach State. Some worry his attempts to delegitimize the electoral process could depress GOP turnout and help Warnock and Ossoff win.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, former Republican National Committee (RNC) communications director Douglas Heye wrote that the president’s baseless allegations could depress “a part of the Republican base that seems primed to believe that the election was rigged, and even that Trump-supporting Republicans had a hand in it.”

Loeffler and Perdue, as Heye suggested, have had to walk a fine line between endorsing Trump’s theories and making the case that they need to keep their seats to maintain a check on Biden.

Others have had to do the same. At a campaign stop in the town of Marietta last week, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel struggled to persuade local conservatives that their votes matter.