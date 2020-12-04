Melissa Riso Shows Off Killer Tan & Incredible Curves In Striped Bikini

Playboy TV alum and Instagram model Melissa Riso brought the beachwear back to her popular feed once again with an alluring update on Thursday night. In the photo post, the 33-year-old projected sheer confidence and sensuality while sporting a striped bikini set.

Although appearing scantily-clad on social media is nothing new for the former MMA ring girl, her skin bore a distinct olive hue in the uploaded picture. Meanwhile, her perky assets, gym-honed musculature and her curvy figure continued to electrify the frame.

In the caption, Riso revealed that her seemingly darkened tone was the work of the professional spray tanning and contouring artists at Golden Glow LA Tanning.

In spite of the fact that her tan wasn’t natural, Riso’s fans were nonetheless taken with her showing of skin. Within an hour of going live, the sexy share was already approaching the 5,000-like mark. Moreover, the comments section was bombarded with shoutouts and public swooning.

“Absolutely gorgeous and very beautiful sets of eyes. PERFECT,” one commenter appraised, prefacing their thoughts with heart emoji.

“You’re so damn gorgeous. Damn,” another avid supporter noted.

“@melissariso You are more and more wonderful every day,” a third follower wrote.

“The fantastic curves on that sexy body,” a fourth fan gushed, also referring to Riso as “Dreambabe.”

The medium-wide shot showed Riso posing in front of a sandy-colored wall that was composed of angular bricks of varying sizes. Due to the wall’s lighter hue, her freshly tinted skin popped on the frame by contrast.

Riso was barefoot when the picture was snapped and standing up on her toes, which were painted with a mauve polish. Meanwhile, she clutched the side strings of her bikini bottom with one hand while the other tickled the loose strands of her dark brown hair.

The former Bad Ass host’s eyes beamed as she focused them away from the camera’s lens and off to her left. So, too, did her smile as she parted her lips to flash a wide, toothy grin.

Just below her dainty neckline, the scanty breast cups of Riso’s blue-and-white striped top allowed for an ample showing of cleavage. Below the garment, her tight abs and bare navel gave way to the aforementioned bottom, which hugged her slender hips with a series of thin straps on both sides.

While Riso leaned on a striped bikini to entice her 1.2 million followers for her latest serving of eye candy, she was equally as enchanting earlier in the week with an update where she flaunted her bombshell body in a tiny two-piece in scintillating gold.