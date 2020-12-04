Larsa Pippen Flashes Cleavage In Ultra-Low-Cut Tank: ‘Only The Real Can Relate’

Larsa Pippen has returned to social media after she made headlines on December 2. The TV personality was spotted holding hands with married basketball player Malik Beasley in photos that were taken on November 27 but didn’t surface until yesterday. Larsa was immediately labeled as a homewrecker, prompting her to turn off the comments on her last several Instagram posts. She did the same for her newest selfie, which was her first official post since the drama started.

In her new upload, Larsa snapped a selfie that captured her from the chest up. The former Real Housewives of Miami star sported a white tank top with a dangerously low scoop neck, showing off her ample cleavage.

The mother-of-four wore her hair half-up in a messy ponytail that exposed her dark roots. Her loose tresses were left wavy, half of which she pulled to her front, letting her locks fall to the side of her cleavage. She paired her simple top with several sets of silver hoop earrings, which got smaller as they ran up the sides of her ear. Behind her was an abstract painting that hung on otherwise bare white walls.

Larsa stared at the camera with a blank face and wrote a cryptic caption about how real people are the only ones who can “relate.”

Larsa’s 2 million followers might not have been able to leave her comments, but they showed appreciation for the photo in terms of likes. In just a few hours, the upload garnered over 27,000 double-taps.

The 46-year-old also shared a quote to her Instagram stories which suggested the rumors about her and Malik weren’t true.

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” the quote read.

Shortly after sharing the hot photo, Larsa posted another where she boasted about her newest billboard advertisement in West Hollywood. The designer posed for an ad for her jewelry line, where she wore a strapless denim sweetheart shirt and again showed off her voluptuous assets. That post can be viewed here.

Larsa often shows off her enviable body on social media, where she normally highlights her killer curves. Just last week she posed for a sexy photo where she rocked a tiny, super-colorful PrettyLittleThing dress. She flashed a little bit of cleavage but a whole lot of leg in the dress, which had a short hemline. She paired the look with strappy black high heels and a tightly pulled ponytail.