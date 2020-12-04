Noah Cyrus Apologizes For Calling Candace Owens A ‘Nappy A** Heaux’

Noah Cyrus on Thursday apologized for calling conservative activist Candace Owens a “nappy a** heaux” after the PragerU commentator took aim at Harry Styles for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue, the Daily Mail reported.

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me,” she wrote on Snapchat.

As reported by Alternative Press, some people took to social media to express issue with Cyrus’ apology. One user claimed that the songwriter exemplified the privilege of non-African Americans and their use of words they don’t understand. Another user accused the actress of lying and said she understood the racism of her attack on Owens.

Owens initially responded to Styles’ photo-op by claiming that “strong men” are integral to any healthy society.

“The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack.”

Cyrus responded by claiming that Styles wore the dress “‘better than any of u nappy a** heauxz.”

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

On Wednesday, Styles shaded Owens by captioning an Instagram photo with her controversial remark. During an interview about his Vogue shoot, Styles admitted that he enjoys experimenting with clothing and said that removing gender barriers in fashion opens up more possibilities.

Owens’ comments earned support from fellow right-wing commentator Matt Walsh. Others pointed to the various male artists who wore women’s clothing, including David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Kurt Cobain. Elsewhere, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood claimed that Owens was misinformed on the definition of a “man.”

Owens has landed in hot water of her own for her past remarks. According to The Inquisitr, she told a London crowd in 2019 that the plan of Adolf Hitler — who bombed the city in World War II — was acceptable until he enacted it outside of the bounds of Germany. Owens later appeared to walk back her comments and called the German politician a homicidal globalist.

The commentator, who is married to the British-born Peter Farmer, previously got into a public spat with rapper Cardi B. On her Instagram stories, Owens compared the artist to Jussie Smollett for a video the rapper posted of herself in a crowd of Donald Trump supporters, who she suggested made her feel scared.