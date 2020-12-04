Lynda Carter, 69, Sizzles On Instagram With Announcement About ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Lynda Carter spilled some exciting information in a recent share on Instagram, thrilling her 165,000 social media followers. The stunning actress posed next to a likeness of her most famous character, and revealed that tickets for the newest Wonder Woman movie are now available for purchase.

Lynda wore a sapphire top that accentuated the color of her bright blue eyes. The button-down shirt featured a vivid floral pattern and was paired with a tailored black blazer that appeared to button at her midriff.

Her dark auburn hair was styled in loose curls and pulled in front of both shoulders, framing her face.

Lynda sat next to a vintage telephone featuring a small statue of the beloved icon, which stood over the numeric keyboard with her hands on her hips.

Lynda had an exaggerated expression of happy surprise as held the receiver up toward her tiny doppelganger.

The gorgeous star of the current movie franchise, Gal Gadot, was one of over 11,000 people to like the post. Hundreds of fans took to the comments section to express their adoration for Lynda, as well as their excitement about the upcoming release.

“Yay!!! My favorite superhero- and you always be the one and only. WW!” one follower exclaimed.

“I have that phone. Can I call you on it?” a second person inquired.

“Oh lived for your Wonder Woman. Id play it in the back garden by myself and run behind the shed and twirl. Wouldn’t miss the show. You were and still are, stunning! X,” a third fan reminisced.

“You’re beautiful, Lynda! Thanks for sharing the good news, Wonderwoman!” a fourth supporter declared, adding a trio of flame emoji to emphasize their words.

Many supporters wanted to know if she would make a cameo in the film, but her profile on IMDb indicates that is unfortunately not the case.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lynda paid homage to Wonder Woman in early October to encourage fans to vote in the U.S. presidential election. She rocked the bullet-deflecting metal cuffs she wore in the original television series, which aired from 1975 to 1979. Each piece was embossed in the center with a glittery red star.

Lynda faced the camera head-on and struck her superheroine character’s signature pose — hands balled into fists and arms crossed in an “X” in front of her chest. She also wore a blue cotton mask printed with the word “vote,” and encouraged followers in her home state of Arizona to cast their ballots early.