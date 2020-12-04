Isabella Buscemi Lifts Up Tiny Top To Show Off Assets In Sizzling New Photo

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi captured the attention of plenty of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 3, when she shared a sizzling-hot new image of herself in a tiny outfit.

The 22-year-old looked to be captured in a bathroom with marble walls as a white door and white bathtub were partially visible in the background. Isabella stole the show as she struck a sexy pose.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera and lifted her top with both hands. Her thighs were parted and her head was tilted slightly to the right. She also wore a pout on her face as she had her eyes closed, giving off an air of mystery.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in loose, natural-looking waves that fell around her back and right shoulder. She wore her nails very short with a red polish.

The model’s curvaceous figure was on show in a skimpy ensemble from U.K.-based clothing company boohooMAN. Her black top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and a low-cut front that revealed a massive view of cleavage. She also flaunted a great deal of underboob as she lifted the garment’s body up to the middle of her chest.

She teamed the number with a pair of hip-hugging shorts that featured a gray-and-white patterned print, and a thick black waistband that accentuated her slim core.

She accessorized the look with a gold nameplate necklace, a ring, a bracelet, and a navel piercing.

In the caption, she shared a black heart emoji and tagged boohooMAN’s Instagram handle.

The jaw-dropping image quickly gathered a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 34,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, dozens of fans articulated their admiration for Isabella and her outfit in the comments section.

“Love these shorts oh my god,” one Instagram user wrote.

“flawless beauty,” a second fan added, filling their comment with several trophy emoji.

“That is body goals wow,” a third admirer commented.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their kind words with a string of heart-eye emoji.

The stunner has teased her fans on more than one occasion this week. She posted a sexy image on November 30 in which she rocked a strapless black bra and a leather corset. That post has received more than 83,000 likes to date.