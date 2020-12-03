‘General Hospital’ Star William deVry Teases ‘Last Week Of Shows’ As Julian Jerome

Actor William deVry only has a few more episodes of General Hospital left to air before his character Julian Jerome departs Port Charles. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to tease his fans regarding what’s to come, and they had plenty to say in response.

During Tuesday’s episode, Julian jumped off the parapet at Wyndemere. He decided that option was better than facing Ava, Sonny, and Jason, and it seemed that might have been the last that General Hospital viewers would see of him.

Thursday’s show, however, revealed that Julian was alive and uninjured. He’s in a bad spot and desperate to stay hidden from his numerous adversaries, but he didn’t die from the fall.

Despite surviving that jump, deVry previously confirmed reports that he was leaving General Hospital. Both deVry and Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) were said to have been let go, and her last scenes aired earlier this week. Now, according to a new Twitter post from deVry, just a handful of his scenes remain.

“Serious note on @GeneralHospital I hope u all join us on #GH as I wrap up my last week of shows. Maybe the end of next week? Been a pleasure entertaining u. I love our fans. Much luv 2 all going forward. I’ll keep u posted on career, but 4 now, time off for a few months xo GH OUT,” the actor tweeted.

When the General Hospital exit rumors started, deVry played coy with curious viewers. However, he progressively became blunter about the fact he was leaving and now everybody knows for certain that Julian’s time in Port Charles is almost over.

General Hospital supporters are not happy about this departure. Several thousand fans liked deVry’s tweet after he posted it and almost 400 people also commented.

“You don’t know how much you will be missed. I am still heartbroken. I came to love Julian and now they write you off and I am angry they don’t know what a gem they have in you thank you for entertaining us for 7 wonderful years,” one Twitter user replied.

“So sad to see you go! Lifelong GH fan here. They could’ve done so much more with the Julian character. Very short sighted on their part,” another critiqued.

At this point, it’s not known for certain whether or not Julian manages to skip town before he gets killed. However, these General Hospital spoilers from the actor signal that the answer will come within the next few shows.

There is one teaser tidbit noted by SheKnows Soaps that might be a clue about how this journey progresses for Julian.

In a few days, Scott will be stunned to see someone familiar far away from Port Charles. He’ll demand answers, and it could be Julian he runs into here. At the same time, this could be something related to Laura or Franco’s current trials and tribulations too.

Lulu’s exit left the door open for an eventual return, and General Hospital viewers will be anxious to see if the writers do the same with deVry’s character of Julian.