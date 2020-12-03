Sierra Skye Rocks Pink Lace Teddy In Sexy Selfie

Sierra Skye knows how to get the attention of her 4.1 million Instagram followers. Most of the time she does it with photos that show her baring her skin in some of the skimpiest outfits she can find. On Thursday, she did not let her fans down when she uploaded a selfie that saw her flaunting her fabulous physique in a pink lace teddy that did not leave much to the imagination.

The sexy number had several cutout sections that flashed plenty of skin. One section was between the cups, which showcased her cleavage. Another cutout area was below the bra, and it exposed her abdomen. It had semi-sheer panels on the sides. A pink satin ribbon crossed her midsection, calling attention to her smooth skin. The number had a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of her breasts. It also had widely-spaced shoulder straps and high-cut legs.

Sierra stood in front of a door for the selfie. The snap captured her from a side angle. The model turned her torso to take the photo and lifted one leg, flaunting her toned thighs and the sensual curve of her bare hip. She arched her back while she snapped the picture, showing off her flat tummy along with her toned arms. Her wavy blond hair fell over one shoulder, drawing the eye to her chest. The ends of her hair fell near the arch of her back, calling attention to her slim waist.

Sierra kept the caption short, leaving only a fairy emoji. She also tagged PrettyLittleThing as the makers of the teddy.

Sierra’s admirers did not waste any time giving the post some love. Within an hour of her sharing it to her account, it managed to rack up more than 26,000 “likes.”

“Woe… Two of my favorite things a beautiful woman an incredible lingerie,” quipped one fan, adding a red heart and flame emoji

“You look so beautiful and very hot and very very sexy in that awesome lingerie gorgeous girl,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a third fan commented leaving several emoji that included smiley faces with heart eyes.

“You are looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” a fourth comment read.

Last month, Sierra celebrated her birthday, and she did it in style wearing as little as possible. The model sported a white lace bra and a pair of thong panties as she keeled on a kitchen counter with icing smeared on her hip. She smiled as she arched her back and licked birthday cake off of her fingers.