Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Tiny Denim Shorts While Teasing ‘Ya Girl Is Feeling Good’

Tammy Hembrow shared a sizzling-hot pair of snapshots with her 11.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday. The Australian beauty flaunted her insane hourglass curves and the tantalizing images sparked a serious frenzy among her many fans.

The first photo that Tammy shared showed her facing away from the camera. She stood in a plain white bathroom, although all eyes were on her phenomenal figure.

She tagged the Instagram page for Fit Jeans, signaling she was wearing shorts from the fashion brand’s line. The high-waisted denim shorts were skintight on Tammy’s voluptuous frame and revealed a daring amount of skin.

The hottie stood with one arm hanging loosely by her side. Her other arm was bent at the elbow and her hand rested on her slender waist. She had the frayed bottom hems folded up to shorten the already minuscule shorts.

The denim clung to Tammy’s bubbly booty and revealed plenty of skin. The fit emphasized her hourglass curves and tiny waist.

She turned her head toward one shoulder and cast her eyes downward. Her blond tresses were pulled away from her face and fastened into a bun high atop her head.

Tammy added a simple white bralette to complete the look. From the back, the simple piece perfectly complemented her bronzed skin and a couple of her tattoos could be seen.

The second photo showed Tammy from the front. She looked at the camera and placed her hands behind her on her derriere as she posed.

The Aussie cocked a hip and showed off her rock-hard abs along with a hint of cleavage. Her muscular arms and fit upper thighs looked incredible and a handful of tattoos could be seen from this angle as well.

In her caption, Tammy teased that she was feeling good. Within minutes, thousands of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave about how stunning she looked.

“You’re everything I aspire to be!” one fan praised.

“Perfect. Fabulous. Breathtaking,” another raved.

“Imagine being this hot,” a third user teasingly questioned.

“Ooh cheeky,” someone else noted.

Some of Tammy’s fellow social media influencers made an effort to show their appreciation for this sexy look as well. Abby Dowse quickly liked the post, and nearly 130,000 others did the same thing during the first hour the shots were live on Tammy’s page.

Earlier in the week, Tammy shared another sultry look that generated a lot of heat. She wore a revealing monokini as she posed on an exercise bike and her cheeky posterior was on full display there as well. That trio of titillating photos received nearly 400,000 likes in just over a day.