Tinashe Radiates Happiness In Strapless Silk Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer recently dropped her first Christmas EP, Comfort & Joy, and is using the social media platform to promote the project.

The “All Hands on Deck” hitmaker stunned in a strapless brown/green dress that fell down to her ankles. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and featured a thigh-high slit, helping show off her legs. She teamed the look with long matching gloves of the same material. Tinashe accessorized herself with chunky rings, earrings, and a jeweled necklace with a pendant. She styled her long, straight brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Tinashe was captured in front of a sheer curtain backdrop. She posed side-on with her fully-exposed leg stretched out behind her. The songstress tilted her head back and gazed directly at the camera lens with a huge radiant smile. She showed off her pearly whites and raised her right hand.

In the next slide, Tinashe leaned forward and starred over to her right.

In the third frame, the Two and a Half Men actress sported a similar stance to the first image. However, she lifted both her arms and looked fixated on something above her.

In the fourth and final snap, Tinashe sat down and placed her left arm in between her thighs that were parted. She raised her other hand to the side of her face while being snapped from a slightly lower angle.

In the tags, Tinashe credited the photographer Savanna Ruedy.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

“Your beauty, it’s unbelievable,” one user wrote.

“Can I have you for Christmas,” another person shared.

“Look Nashe I respect you a lot but this isn’t a good response to my respect, I could die,” remarked a third fan.

“You look wonderful Tinashe, I love you,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the red heart emoji.

In October, Tinashe revealed that she had graced the cover of Ladygunn magazine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer went shirtless for the publication. She rocked high-waisted pants that hit right above her ankles with matching long gloves. The attire had a pattern all over. Tinashe went barefoot and decorated her pedicured toes with a coat of white polish.