Donald Trump Aide Banned From Justice Department After Efforts To Obtain Sensitive Info

An official who had been serving as President Donald Trump’s proverbial “eyes and ears” at the U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly been banned by the agency after repeated attempts to obtain sensitive case information regarding electoral fraud and other matters.

As relayed by The Associated Press — which cited multiple people familiar with the situation — Heidi Stirrup had been installed with little fanfare as the White House liaison to the Justice Department earlier this year. However, she was reportedly told within the last two weeks that she would have to vacate the building after top department officials became aware of her efforts to obtain insider information about ongoing cases, the AP was told.

Per the report, Stirrup was accused of applying pressure to staffers and demanding that they provide her with details of investigations into claims of fraudulent activity during the election.

It was further alleged that she had been extending job offers for high-level positions at the DOJ to political allies without having consulted any senior officials or the White House counsel’s office. She was also accused of attempting to interfere in the hiring process for career staffers, which constitutes a violation of the government’s human resources policies according to one of the AP‘s sources.

DOJ officials declined to comment on the matter on Thursday. Attempts to reach Stirrup for comment have also been unsuccessful as of this report.

This week, Stirrup was officially tapped by the commander-in-chief to be a member of the board of visitors of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Reports of Stirrup’s perceived misdeeds come on the heels of U.S. Attorney General William Barr declaring on Tuesday that the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. That statement from the federal government’s chief lawyer and top law enforcement official stands in stark contrast to the repeated, unsubstantiated claims made by the president that such activity resulted in his November 3 loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr — who has consistently been one of Trump’s top allies — said during an AP interview.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Barr’s comments drew immediate scorn from members of Trump’s legal team, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been the point man on Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the general election.

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance” of an investigation into the president’s allegations, he maintained.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, the DOJ is also investigating a possible scheme to funnel money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon.