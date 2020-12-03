Jennifer Lopez, 51, Sizzles In Skin-Tight Minidress With Strategic Cutouts: ‘Full Circle’

Jennifer Lopez treated her 133 million Instagram followers to a sexy photo of herself while expressing her gratitude for winning the Billboard Women In Music ICON Award.

In the sepia-toned shot, the 51-year-old mother of two posed atop a wooden table in front of large windows with trees in the background. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer sizzled in the photo with a sensual look on her face. Jennifer wore a long-sleeve, skintight white minidress for the shot that featured strategic cutouts at her waist, hip, and thigh. The garment highlighted her incredible toned abs while emphasizing her slender waist and the swell of her hips.

Jennifer’s long highlighted hair fell in loose waves over both shoulders from a trendy center part. The lengths pooled on the dark table behind her arm, which she used to prop herself up for the photo. For accessories, she wore earrings, a short thick gold necklace, and a ring with geometric stones. Her fingernails sported a light manicure.

In the caption, Jennifer gushed about how winning the award felt like a full-circle moment for her, and she asked her followers to share memories of her music, which prompted nearly 5,600 Instagram users to leave a reply. More than 686,000 also shared their appreciation by hitting the “like” button.

“J Lo is literal goals! You look absolutely amazing, and you’re so deserving of the award. Congratulations ‘Jenny from the Block,'” enthused one excited fan who left flames and crowns to complete the reply.

“Jen, you created the word limitless. I adore everything about your music. It’s gotten me through some of my lowest lows and highest highs. Thank you so much for the gift you’ve given the world,” a second devotee gushed, including a globe emoji and several hearts.

“I am so proud of you, mama. You are such a queen—a goddess on earth. You’re amazing both inside and out, and we love you for it,” a third follower replied, leaving a sparkly emoji.

“You looked amazing on that day and every day. You’re a true icon and inspiration. I love the memories of your songs, and your performance at the Super Bowl was among the highlights of the year,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, including red heart-eye emoji and flames.

Late last month, the singer thrilled her fans by releasing an unexpected new song. The Inquisitr reported that she flaunted her smoking hot body by going completely nude for the special turkey egg drop of “In The Morning.”