Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn showed off her athletic prowess to her 2.1 million followers in a new video taken at the gym.

For the occasion, Vonn wore a t-shirt and shorts ensemble. The shirt was a bright blue color that complemented the pro athlete’s blond hair and light eyes. The garment was a classic style with a crew neck and short sleeves.

Meanwhile, the shorts were low-waisted silhouette with a waistband that circled her hips and accentuated her fit figure. The shorts were very short, and the hem ended at the upper thigh so that the champion skier could show off her muscular legs. The majority of the garment was made from a spandex-like material that flattered her physique. At the sides were sheer panels, which served to cool down the athlete while also adding an element of sultriness to the look.

Vonn styled her long locks into a practical ponytail and sported white sneakers to complete the look. Her sole accessory was a black fitness tracker band that wrapped around her right wrist.

The star skier began the workout by hanging her upper body off the side of a bench and raising it up to do a crunch-like maneuver.

Next, Vonn took to a machine where she leaned forward and moved her legs in an elliptical-like motion. In the third exercise, the Instagram star pushed a heavy weight — consisting of a bin filled with various equipment — across the gym floor. Vonn then focused on her arm muscles by pulling at weights in a sideways motion. Last but not least, she walked from side to side with a resistance band.

As Vonn continued with her exercises, she understandably appeared more and more fatigued and grew sweatier with each passing clip.

In her caption for the shot, Vonn wrote that the “work never stops” when it comes to fitness. Fans went wild over the upload and awarded the post around 20,000 likes and more than 240 glowing comments.

“My goal in life is to be exactly like you,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a fire emoji.

“That was the inspiration I needed to get on to the Peloton today. Thank you!” added a second.

“The GOAT! [Such] an inspiration to a bunch of us gals!” proclaimed a third.

“Dear God woman you’re incredible. I saw some things I’m incorporating into my workouts! Thx,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two applauding hands and three kissing face symbols.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the star athlete had wowed social media late last month after partaking in a traditional Mexican dance while wearing the customary ruffled dress.