Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Some Serious Skin In A Yellow Monokini: ‘Handle With Care’

Bruna Rangel Lima took to Instagram to share another smoking hot photo that saw her in a swimsuit. The model’s December 3 update included two images that have been earning her nothing but love from her 4.2 million fans.

The first image in the series saw Bruna posed outside. She stood in front of a bar with a gold top, resting her elbow on the table. It looked to be a beautiful day with a few clouds scattered in the sky, but a wood trellis covered the model. Bruna used the opposite hand to tug at the bottom of her swimwear playfully. She turned her figure at an angle and shot a sultry stare into the lens. The second photo in the set captured Bruna in the same spot, but her stance was slightly altered. In that particular shot, she averted her gaze into the distance.

Bruna showed off her ripped figure in a yellow monokini that fit her like a glove. The top of the suit featured a plunging neckline that showed off her ample bust. It had a set of thick straps that stretched tightly over her shoulders, and her muscular arms were on display for fans to admire. The front of the suit was open, allowing Bruna to flaunt her taut tummy and hourglass curves.

The bottom of the garment was just as sexy. The front of the piece hit a few inches below Bruna’s belly button, and it had thick straps on each side, one of which the model grabbed in her hand. The suit’s high-cut design also showed off a tease of her curvy silhouette and her toned and tanned legs.

Bruna added a few accessories to her ensemble, including a pair of dripping earrings and a bold watch to match. She styled her brunette locks with a middle part and wore it over one side of her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, she reminded her fans to “handle with care.” Within a few minutes of the update being shared on her feed, it’s accrued more than 10,300 likes and 130-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Bruna’s fit figure while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead.

“Beauuuuutiful click with lovely expresion and gorgeous outfit in elegant poseand awesome attitude,” one follower raved, adding a series of red hearts.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST freakin’ human being in it,” a second fan chimed in.

“Wow, How beautiful as always the truth that makes you fall in love, you are an angel that gives happiness and my heart races for you,” another raved.