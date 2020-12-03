Sabrina Carpenter Goes Braless In Yellow With Wild Hair

Sabrina wowed her fans with a sultry selfie.

On Thursday, December 3, Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram to show off a stylish statement piece with a touch of sparkle. However, her daring decision to wear nothing underneath her flashy coat likely drew many of her fans’ eyes elsewhere.

Sabrina, 21, stunned in a vintage wool blazer that featured a single-breasted design with square shoulders and a notched lapel. The bold garment was mustard yellow, and it was embellished with a glittering beaded crystal flower above the left chest pocket. The embroidered decoration featured an emerald green stem and ruby red blossom. The blazer was from Rebirth, a clothing line specializing in upcycled secondhand attire. Sabrina made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page.

The Work It star’s photo was a selfie that only captured her from the chest up, but the restrictive framing still revealed a racy amount of skin. She wore her jacket unbuttoned with the front pulled open wide enough to make it obvious that she had no bra or top on beneath it. Her sultry snapshot provided a teasing peek at her perky bust.

Her long, blond hair was curled and teased so that it had a fluffy, untamed appearance. She allowed a few short pieces to partially cover her right eye. Light from an unseen source illuminated her locks and created an ethereal glowing effect. Her pic was taken indoors, where a wall-mounted television and gray walls formed her backdrop.

Sabrina tilted her head to the side and kept her plump pink lips pressed together as she gazed down at the camera, which was positioned at a low angle. She managed to exude confidence and strength while also giving off a sensual vibe.

The former Disney Channel star left her caption wordless, but she did convey a feeling of movement and fun by sharing a single red motor scooter emoji.

Sabrina’s photo rapidly racked up over 666,000 likes during the first hour it was live on her page. Her post also inspired her followers to leave over 4,000 messages in the comments section, and a majority of them contained praise for the Girl Meets World star.

“God is a woman. Her name is Sabrina,” wrote one fan who used all caps for added emphasis.

“What are you gonna do about it now that you’ve finally killed me,” another admirer commented.

“Sabrina is growing up and I’m loving it,” declared a third Instagram user.

Many of her followers wondered if her post was meant to tease a new musical or acting endeavor.

“Girl just tell us what you’re hinting at,” begged one fan.

Sabrina’s style also received rave reviews, and it wasn’t the first time she rocked a revealing outfit that was a hit. As covered by The Inquisitr, her followers went wild over photos of the famous fashionista wearing a skintight bodysuit.