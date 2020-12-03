Savannah Chrisley Goes Pantsless Under Short Button-Down Shirt

Savannah Chrisley is taking a look back on 2020 in a reflective new Instagram post. The Chrisley Knows Best star shared a pensive upload where she posed in nothing but a white button-down collared shirt. The reality star admitted that “nothing feels normal” to her anymore and encouraged her 2.2 million followers to keep pushing forward through the difficult year.

In the black-and-white photo, Savannah stood outside on a balcony. She appeared to be on a small landing at the bottom of a staircase where she rested her hand on a thin railing. Some trees as well as what appeared to be another home could be seen in the distance.

Savannah was photographed from her left side, with just her side profile being displayed in the picture. She looked down stoically with her short signature hair pulled back behind her ear, which revealed a large diamond stud earring. Her bangs fell down in front of her other eye, landing just by her nose.

The makeup designer held her left hand at her stomach, toying with one of the buttons on her loose shirt. The garb appeared to be mostly unbuttoned, with just one button fastened in the middle. Savannah went pantsless in the image, with her bare legs just slightly exposed.

Savannah also wrote in the caption that she is praying 2021 will be a better year for everyone. She closed out her post by telling her followers that she loved them and added a red heart emoji.

In under an hour, Savannah got a lot of love back in the form of likes and comments. The upload raked in over 17,000 likes and 180 comments from her adoring fans. Her followers commented on her positive caption and gave her back some encouragement for the upcoming year.

“Amen! Savannah I also believe it will get better, have a wonderful blessed Holiday,” one fan wrote.

“I miss seeing you and your beautiful family!!! When are you coming back?” another asked, referring to Chrisley Knows Best.

“Well said @savannahchrisley I couldn’t have said it any better love ya too,” a third fan commented.

“Thank you for the encouraging words! We all definitely need to hear things like this these days!” a fourth fan wrote with several red-heart emoji.

While 2020 was tough for everyone including Savannah, the reality star had plenty to celebrate. Last month, she celebrated the launch of her beauty line Sassy by Savannah. The famous daughter looked flawless in a photo from her event launch where she sported a semi-sheer animal-print top.