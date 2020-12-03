Ashanti Poses In Front Of A Festive Fireplace Rocking A Cozy-Looking Set

Songstress Ashanti surprised her 5.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she rocked a cozy-looking set. The ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Ashanti tagged the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She stood on the tiled floor in front of a large fireplace with a dark tile hearth and herringbone-patterned subway tile within the fireplace itself. A flame crackled, and a grate was pulled shut, suggesting it was a real fire rather than an electric one.

Ashanti showed off her curvaceous figure in a brown crop top that hugged her ample assets. The garment ended just below her breasts, leaving her stomach exposed, and she layered a jacket on top of the piece. The coat was crafted from a fuzzy-looking fabric in a beige hue, and had a column of buttons down the front, as well as a pocket visible on one side over her breast.

The crop top ended just below her ample assets, and she had the jacket open so that she had a considerable amount of skin on display, even in the cozy ensemble. She paired the coat with matching bottoms that had an elastic waistband and a loose fit. The furry material draped over her voluptuous thighs and calves, stretching over her shapely rear and hips. They had an elastic cuff at the bottom, and Ashanti paired them with lace-up boots that were partially undone, giving the whole look a casual vibe.

She added a few accessories to finish the outfit, including a pair of large hoop earrings. She also had on tinted aviator sunglasses, despite being indoors. Ashanti added some visual interest to her look by layering several necklaces, from a shorter length to one with a chunky pendant that hung down over her covered cleavage.

She placed one hand on the front of her jacket, and rested the other on her loose locks. Her hair was styled in a deep side part, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest in tousled waves.

Ashanti served up major attitude in the snap, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 40,600 likes as well as 586 comments within one hour of going live.

“You are perfect mami,” one fan wrote, loving the snap.

“You always look good,” another follower added.

“Quarantine been real good to you,” a third fan chimed in, followed by a drooling face emoji.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti flaunted her curves in an eye-catching quilted purple bodysuit with fishnet stockings and a statement coat layered over it. The eye-catching ensemble showed off her personal style as well as her curvaceous figure to perfection.