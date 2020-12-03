Nazanin Mandi Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Silk Ensemble

Singer Nazanin Mandi has a fabulous figure, and she does not seem to mind showing it off from time to time. In her latest Instagram share, she rocked a sexy silk ensemble that included a bikini top, a pair of matching pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Nazanin’s outfit was a lime green that highlighted her tan skin. The top had small, triangle shaped cups that showed off her ample chest. The pants had a high, gathered waistband, which featured a drawstring. The shirt had a collar and wide cuffs that she wore unbuttoned.

The update consisted of five pictures that captured Nazanin standing barefoot outside on what appeared to be a road. A few trees were visible on the sides of the path.

Nazanin accessorized with wire-rimmed sunglasses and a pair of large dangle earrings.

Within an hour of sharing it, the post garnered more than 13,000 likes.

Dozens of her followers chimed in with their thoughts on the sexy outfit.

“These shots are beautiful!!” gushed one admirer.

“Love this fit. So Beautiful,” wrote a second Instagram user, adding heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“Always looking fireeee [sic],” a third fan chimed in.

“Special beauty,” a fourth follower added with flame emoji.

The popular influencer faced the lens in the first frame, which captured all of her body. With her arms by her sides, she gazed at the camera with her lips parted for a sensual look. The front of the blouse was open, exposing her chest and taut tummy.

In the second photo, Nazanin smiled as she squatted in front of the lens. The picture was a close-up, showing off some detail of her top as well as her chest. The blouse fell loosely over her shoulders, revealing her toned arms.

Nazanin was back on her feet in the third snap. With her arms extended out to her sides, she walked toward the camera with a fierce expression on her face. The blouse blew in the wind behind her, creating a dramatic effect.

The brunette beauty was squatting in the fourth snap. With one arm on her elbow, she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression.

The last picture in the series was another close-up angle of the singer. She held one hand in her hair while peering over the edge of the sunglasses. A small tattoo on her side called attention to her chiseled abs. The shirt hung down to her elbow, showing off her shapely shoulder.