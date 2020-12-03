Meg Turney Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Bikini While Wearing A Green Wig For Festive Photo Shoot

On Thursday, December 3, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing picture from a festive photo shoot on Instagram.

The photo showed the 33-year-old posing in a room with wall paneling. A lit Christmas tree can be seen to her right.

Meg flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy red-and-green bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a halterneck top and cheeky bottoms. Her ample cleavage and pert derriere were put on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of striped tube socks. She also sported a wavy green wig that had been styled in a half-up ponytail and adorned with a red hair ribbon.

The Twitch streamer faced away from the camera and bent one of her knees, as she wrapped ornament garland around her lower body. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation appeared to be quoting lyrics from the song “Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season” by Andy Williams. She also revealed that professional photographer Wes Ellis had taken the picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Meg’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“[G]orgeous sweetheart love your outfit,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart, fire, and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“The green wig looks so cute omg, you’re so cute!!!” added a different devotee, along with two heart and a sparkle emoji.

“You’re Super Sexy & Super Hot! I LOVE YOU. Happy December,” remarked another admirer.

“My goodness, this photo is spectacular. You look mesmerizing and gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the cosplayer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, last month, Meg uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sexy version of a schoolgirl uniform. The outfit consisted of a cropped collared shirt and a tiny miniskirt. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was shared.