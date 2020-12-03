Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini While Rocking Flirty Pigtails: ‘Wasssup Cutie’

Lyna Perez added some serious heat to her Instagram feed when she shared a sizzling snap that saw her in a mismatched bikini. The model added the shot to her feed on December 3, and it’s been attracting plenty of attention from fans.

The photo saw Lyna posing directly in the center of the frame. She had her chest facing toward the camera but averted her gaze off to the side. It looked to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and a bright blue sky overhead. The area at Lyna’s back was surrounded by tall palm trees and a bush that was filled with flowers. Lyna popped one of her hips to the side, accentuating her bombshell curves. She playfully tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms, drawing the eye to her toned lower half.

She opted for a mismatched bikini that showed off her amazing figure. On her upper half, Lyna sported a pink top with semi-sheer fabric and flowers that were adorned to her bust. It had a set of thin strings that crisscrossed in front of her neck, leaving her bronze shoulders and arms bare. Its two tiny, triangular cups were tight on her chest, and her ample cleavage came spilling out of the middle.

The bottom of the outfit was just as hot, and it did more showing than it did covering. Lyna rocked a pair of brown bottoms with a deep V in front, flaunting her chiseled abs and the tattoo on her lower right hip. She playfully tugged at the sides of the suit, stretching them over her hips and leaving her muscular legs in full view.

Lyna wore her long, brunette tresses with a middle part. She allowed a few loose strands of hair to escape around the frame of her face and tied the rest back in flirty, pigtail braids. She also rocked a pair of big, gold hoop earrings as her only visible accessory.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the update with love. Within a matter of minutes, it’s garnered more than 36,000 likes and 4,200 comments. Some social media users complimented her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Your [sic] the most beautiful woman every day,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“The most stunning creature, just lovely. I bet you are the sweetest Peach ever cuuuuute,” a second chimed in.

“Oh my heart… Send me Love on my Birthday!” another wrote.

“Absolute cutie, simply perfect in every way,” a fourth chimed in with a few flames.