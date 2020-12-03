Sofia Vergara, 48, Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Formfitting Sweater Set

Winter might be right around the corner, but that does not mean that Sofia Vergara is going to stop looking gorgeous while she wears seasonal attire. In her latest Instagram update, the Modern Family star proved that wearing warmer clothes does not mean sacrificing sex appeal. In fact, she rocked a casual, yet enticing, look while she modeled a sweater set from her clothing collection.

The formfitting set was brown, and it included a top, a pair of pants and a matching sweater. The fabric looked soft, comfortable and perfect for lounging around the house. The top had a low-cut, scoop neckline that showed off a bit of cleavage. It was tucked into the pants, which had a drawstring tied into a bow around her waist. The sweater had long sleeves, and she wore it open.

The 48-year-old actress wore her brunette tresses parted in the middle and styled with loose waves.

She added some bling to her comfy look with a sparkly bracelet, and she sported a pale shade of polish on her nails.

Sofia was sitting barefoot on the floor for the photo. She leaned on one hand while her legs were off to one side as she faced the camera. With one knee bent and her toe pointed, she posed with one elbow on her knee, flaunting her toned legs. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face while she held her head in her hand. Sections of her hair fell over her shoulders.

In the caption, she told her followers to stay cozy and used the “SofiaJeans” hashtag.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 61,000 likes within an hour of sharing it.

Many of Sofia’s admirers took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked in the set.

“How are you so super gorgeous all the time??” commented one follower.

“Looks so cozy! And pretty!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Beautiful lady,” a third admirer wrote, adding flame and tulip emoji.

“Very Beautiful,” a fourth follower echoed.

Not too long ago, Sofia shared a snap that captured her backstage at the People’s Choice Awards. She rocked a red lace dress that included a bustier top and a full skirt. The number highlighted her ample cleavage as well as her slim waistline. She completed the look with a ruby necklace and a pair of bejeweled high heels.