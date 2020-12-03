Camila Bernal Slays In Teeny Black Thong Bikini While Sunning Her Buns

Camila Bernal went into full bombshell mode for a brand new Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. The buxom model showed off some major skin in the pics as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sultry shots, Camila looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a teeny black thong bikini while spending some time outdoors. The classic triangle top featured spaghetti straps that fit snugly over her shoulders and showcased her toned arms. It also featured a plunging neckline flashed her colossal cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms rested high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her slim midsection as they accentuated her round booty and muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display in the pics.

Camila also added a sporty element to her skimpy style by rocking a pair of white sneakers with teal laces. She completed the look with some white socks.

In the first photo, Camila stood with her backside facing the camera. She arched her back and rested both of her arms near her midsection. Her hip was pushed out and her head was turned to look over her shoulder with a sassy expression on her face.

The second shot was nearly the same, but showed Camila bending one of her legs and tugging at her bottoms while sunning her buns. The final pic featured her sitting on a nearby tree while lifting her head toward the sky. In the background of the pictures, some green grass and other foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Camila’s over 1.4 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The snaps garnered more than 15,000 likes within the first hour after they were published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“If perfect existed,” one follower wrote.

“So beautiful princess,” another quipped.

“My goodness,” a third user gushed.

“You are gorgeous,” a fourth person declared.

The model is no stranger to showing off her sexy figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy looks in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently got pulses racing when she opted for a barely there thong two-piece as she soaked up some sunshine. To date, that post has raked in more than 23,000 likes and over 220 comments.