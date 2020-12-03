WWE’s Peyton Royce Flaunts Perfect Body In Sultry Lingerie Bodysuit

WWE bombshell Peyton Royce took to Instagram on Thursday, December 3, and shared a snap of her wearing very little, much to the delight of her 1.7 million followers.

In the snap, the Monday Night Raw superstar stood next to a large orange truck that had the front bonnet open. Royce leaned against the vehicle and rested one of her enviable legs on the tire. She capped off the pose by twirling her hair and gazing into the camera with a mysterious expression on her face.

Royce wore a one-piece black lingerie bodysuit that featured slits in the material, allowing her to display an ample amount of cleavage in the process. The outfit showed off the Australian wrestler’s athletic physique, and she topped it off with a pair of matching knee-length boots.

In the accompanying caption, Royce revealed that she worked hard for her body and was proud to show it off. She also encouraged her followers to do the same. The snap was credited to photographer Ashlee K, who has worked with the WWE bombshell in the past.

Royce’s followers didn’t have any problem with her flaunting her assets, however. As of this writing, the picture has gained over 70,000 likes. Many of the wrestler’s fans also took to the comments section to leave her a positive message and show their appreciation for the upload.

“Put some clothes on it’s the middle of winter! Gonna catch a cold,” joked one Instagram user, who was clearly concerned about the superstar’s health.

“Lovely pic. Also, I enjoyed your match on Main Event this week, fine performance there,” wrote another Instagrammer, emphasizing the compliment with fire and handclap emojis.

“You look great love the outfit,” stated another one of the wrestler’s many admirers on Instagram.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. Royce has become popular on social media thanks to her stunning uploads, and her supporters always show their appreciation.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Royce uploaded a tantalizing image last weekend as well. In the picture, the WWE beauty wore a tiny blue swimsuit that showed off her toned abs and slim physique.

Royce has also been entertaining wrestling aficionados in recent weeks. She’s been involved in a program with Lacey Evans, which has seen the pair tease a potential tag team formation.

However, the Australian has claimed that she only wants to team with her former partner Billie Kay, who has also wowed fans with her own sultry uploads lately.