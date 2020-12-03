‘Jersey Shore’ Fans React To Flashback Snap

There is a major difference between the cast of yesterday and today.

Fans of Jersey Shore have flipped out over the differences in two snaps taken when the show first made its debut on MTV vs. the current version, with new cast members who have helped to create a very different atmosphere for viewers. A hashtag that honored the show for its 11th anniversary was used along with a photo taken in 2010 and a second pic taken this past summer when the group filmed in a COVID-19-protected bubble at a Las Vegas hotel.

The first image was snapped at the MTV Movie Awards in 2010 when Jersey Shore was a relatively new phenomenon on television. The series, which made its debut in December 2009, was an instant hit on MTV and catapulted its leads into superstardom.

In the snap from left to right were Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. They looked every inch a complete cast of characters in outfits that were as loud as those they wore when they first took over the boardwalk and the iconic shore house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

In a subsequent image, 11 years later, the group posed for an updated cast photo for Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The group was all grown up — with some married, others with significant others — in the updated image.

From left to right were Mike, his wife Lauren, Pauly and his girlfriend Nikki Hall, Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo, Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira, Deena Cortese, her son CJ and husband Christopher Buckner.

Nicole responded to a fan who claimed that she did not want to be a part of the family for the latest season of filming. She noted in the comments section of the post that the viewer was “confused” and added that just because she was not filming anymore didn’t mean she was not a part of the family.

“We are more than just a tv show,” she wrote.

Viewers took to the comments section of the post to share their feelings about the evolution of Jersey Shore‘s members throughout the years.

“Ugh my favorite people, besides Angelina,” wrote one fan.

“UNCLE NINO the OG steal your girl,” penned a second follower.

“I miss Nicole, I get where she’s coming from but I miss her just the same,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Glad JWoww and Uncle Nino finally settled down together,” joked a fourth fan.