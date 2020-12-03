Jamie Lee Curtis Sizzles In A Twisty Red Top & Flaunts Abs In Sexy Throwback

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a sizzling new snap on her wildly popular Instagram page to promote a good cause. The December 3 update included two throwback shots showing her bombshell body.

The first image in the series was a solo shot of the Halloween star. She posed directly in the center of the frame, smiling for the camera. Curtis faced the lens, with both of her arms draped at her sides. There were a few men visible in the background of the shot, but Curtis ensured that all eyes were glued to her fit figure.

She sported a twisted red top which left little to the imagination. The garment secured around her neck with thick fabric, leaving her lean shoulders and arms in full view. The skimpy number covered what was necessary of the actress’ chest, while the sexy cut offered a great look at her toned abs. She teamed the look with a set of dark bottoms worn high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and midsection. She also wore a belt to complete her attire.

Curtis styled her short mane with a side part, and her bangs swept over one side of her forehead. She rocked a pair of trendy aviators with gold rims to shield her eyes from the sun. Curtis also wore diamond earrings, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

In the second image in the series, she wore the same sexy outfit but posed with her daughter, Annie, in front of her as she held an AIDS Walk Los Angeles pamphlet in her hands. In the caption, Curtis recognized National AIDS Day, sharing that she remembered walking in L.A. after losing her friend Richard Frank. She also wrote that her outfit was her own version of the AIDS ribbon.

It has not taken long for her loyal fans to take notice of the post. Within 24 hours of going live, it has amassed more than 231,000 likes and 2,300-plus comments. Some Instagrammers were quick to compliment Curtis on her bombshell body, while a few more applauded her for raising awareness.

“You go girl!!!! True lies is one of my favorite movies of all times!!! Your body is nuts,” one follower wrote, adding a series of praying hand emoji.

“Wicked! Brilliant idea! Absolutely beautiful!” another social media user chimed in.

“I always like the way you look. You look amazing in that top,” another complimented.

“The most beautiful woman!!!!” one more fan added.