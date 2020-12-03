Valeria Orsini Flaunts Incredible Figure In Open Crop Top And Tight Miniskirt

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent fans around the world into a frenzy on Thursday, December 3, when she shared some stunning new photos of herself in a sexy ensemble.

The 30-year-old model, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican heritage, was photographed in front of a large wooden wall for the four-slide series. She situated herself in the center of each shot and switched between several sultry poses.

The first image honed in on her upper body, showcasing her chest and face. Her left hand was on her locks as she smiled widely while keeping her eyes closed. The second photo zoomed in on the model even further, mainly focusing on her face. The third snapshot once again showed Valeria with one hand on her locks while she pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens. The fourth slide displayed more of her figure as she cocked one hip out to draw attention to her curves.

Her long highlighted blond hair was parted to the left and styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. Her nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a vibrant white polish that popped against her tanned complexion.

Valeria showed off her busty assets in a gray crop top that tied in the front and featured short sleeves with ruffles. She rocked the plunging garment without a bra underneath, showcasing her exposed cleavage and a bit of underboob.

The social media stunner teamed the number with a matching skintight miniskirt that accentuated her slim waist, curvaceous hips and pert booty. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she shared a wise quote with her fans and revealed that her outfit was designed by Lotus Couture, a Miami-based boutique. She also credited Gabriel Gonzalez as the photographer behind the series.

Thursday’s post received a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 12,000 likes since being uploaded four hours ago. Additionally, hundreds of followers commented under the content to share some kind words with the model on her form, looks, and ensemble.

“I really love your style, you’re always on point low-key,” one individual wrote, adding a heart-eye, red heart, and rose emoji to their compliment.

“Extremely beautiful, so gorgeous, great smile, such beautiful eyes, makeup, hairstyle, and cute outfit, perfection,” another admirer gushed.

“Obsessed with this beautiful smile,” a third fan asserted.

“What a gorgeous face,” a fourth person added.

The stunner has served plenty of sizzling looks on her Instagram as of late. On November 21, she shared a post in which she sported a scanty workout top and matching leggings. That slideshow has received more than 11,000 likes to date.