Lil’ Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Looks Glamorous In A Look That Flaunts Her Voluptuous Thighs

Rapper Lil’ Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter thrilled her 5.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update in which she rocked a chic ensemble with glamorous vibes. The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged the brand’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first image, in case her followers wanted to pick up any of the pieces.

She looked cozy in a cream-colored sweater crafted from a textured fabric that looked soft to the touch. The garment had a hood, and the closed neckline kept her cleavage covered, although the material draped over her curves. The piece had long sleeves, and Reginae had rolled them up slightly for an effortless vibe.

She paired the sweater with tiny shorts that were barely visible underneath the hem of her top. A glimpse of white fabric was visible, but the bottoms put nearly every inch of her voluptuous thighs on full display.

She finished the ensemble with several accessories, including a pair of beige slide-on sneakers. She had a chunky necklace around her neck, and a sparkling watch on one wrist. Her nails were painted in a graphic black-and-white design that likewise made for an eye-catching look.

Reginae was perched on a breathtaking blue tufted sofa with a throw pillow to her right and a table with what looked like a hookah visible to the left of the furniture. Her hair was styled in a slicked back ponytail, with her wavy tresses tumbling down her chest. She had her eyes closed as a radiant smile graced her stunning features.

For the second slide, she opted to show off some of her accessories, treating her audience to a close-up of her watch and necklace. Both pieces sparkled in the image, and the close-up also gave a better view of the texture of her top.

Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 157,500 likes within 20 hours, as well as 677 comments from her audience.

“So bomb sis,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Yaasss Nae!!! Looking like a million bucks!! Just beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“You always come to slay,” a third fan commented.

“Pretty as always!” another follower added, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Reginae shared another double update in which she rocked a sexy two-piece set. The garment was customized, with her name written across the front of her miniskirt in graffiti lettering, and she tugged at the sides of her underwear as she flaunted her curves for the smoking-hot snaps.