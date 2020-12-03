‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Steffy Faces Hope After Sleeping With Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 4 tease tension when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) faces Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) for the first time. She had been worried about her husband not sleeping at home the previous evening. Of course, Steffy knows that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was in her arms, per The TV Watercooler.

Steffy Forrester Faces Hope

After years of pretending that she was over Liam, Steffy made love to him. He reached out for her after he thought that Hope had betrayed him, and she responded. One thing led to another, and they made love. The morning after doing the deed, they regretted their actions because they are both in committed relationships. Liam is married, and Steffy and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are seeing each other.

Steffy encouraged Liam to hear his wife’s side of the story. She thought there was a chance that the blonde pushed Thomas away after he supposedly kissed her. Both of them don’t know that the designer was actually kissing the mannequin.

When Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) hear that Thomas collapsed, they rush to the hospital. However, The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Hope will also be there. She will need to face her stepsister after sleeping with her husband.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope panics and frantically calls Finn when Thomas collapses. pic.twitter.com/uYUGsGmE1I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 3, 2020

A Cover Up On The Bold And The Beautiful

As seen in the above image, Hope called Finn after Thomas collapsed. She’s in shock after witnessing his breakdown but is waiting for news from the doctors.

Steffy is stunned to see Hope at the hospital and doesn’t want to face her because of her guilty feelings. She knows that she crossed the line when she slept with her ex-husband. If Hope, or Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for that matter, ever found out that she was intimate with Liam, there would be hell to pay. She doesn’t want Liam to break up his family because they had one drunken night of passion.

Steffy also doesn’t want to lose Finn. She knows that he is committed to her. For once, she has a man who is not in Hope’s orbit and who loves Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) too. She knows that her mistake could ruin her shot at happiness.

So, Steffy covers up and lies by omission. She doesn’t tell Hope that Liam spent the night at her place. She is also hoping that Liam will keep their secret.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam is overcome with emotion. Still believing that Thomas kissed his wife, he will accuse the designer of being obsessed with Hope. He’s disgusted by Thomas’ actions, conveniently forgetting his own, and will lash out at him.