Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, Rocks Red Hair & Scarlet Lipstick In Hot New Selfie

Michelle Pfeiffer proved that she can look good with any hair color in the most recent photo that was added to her Instagram feed. The 62-year-old delighted her massive fan base of 1.8 million by sharing a sizzling shot that captured her prepping for an upcoming role.

The photo captured the actress posed in the center of the frame and was snapped at an up-close and personal angle. Behind Michelle was a silver rack with white blouses hanging from it. Michelle wore a closed-mouth smile, posing in the center of the frame and meeting the lens with her brown eyes.

She traded in her signature blond locks for a flowing red mane that suited her just as well. Michelle styled her long locks with a side part and loose curls that fell effortlessly over her shoulders and back. She wore her bangs swept over either side of her forehead, ensuring that fans were treated to a great look at her stunning face.

The image was cropped near her chest, but a peek of her outfit was still in view. Michelle rocked a black coat with a collar. It appeared to be oversized on her figure, and she wore the top button undone. The garment was made of a fuzzy black fabric that gave the look a cozy vibe. She completed her attire with a bold scarlet lip that was a few shades darker than her fiery mane.

In the caption of the post, Michelle shared with her audience that the photo was a look at her “becoming Frances Prince.” Michelle also made sure to credit her glam squad, tagging her makeup artist and also mentioning her hairstylist. She also included a hashtag to promote the film French Exit, which is scheduled to be released in two months. According to IMDB.com, the cast will also include Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts.

Michelle’s fans have been thrilled with her most recent update. In less than 24 hours, the post has amassed more than 94.000 likes and 1,200 comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Michelle on her hot new look, while several others expressed their excitement over the upcoming flick. A few others had no words, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Gorgeous!! Cant wait for French Exit. You look amaze,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Such a beautiful and lovely person,” a second fan exclaimed.

“It’s wildly different. Of course it looks great. And I see a bit of hermione,” another gushed with the addition of a few flames.

“IM SO EXCITED FOR FRANCES,” a fourth noted.