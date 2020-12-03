Salma Hayek Looks Flawless In A Plunging White Gown While Showing Off Her ‘Divine Treasure’

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 16.7 million Instagram followers after posting a throwback picture in which she looked flawless in a plunging white gown.

The dress was sleeveless style with spaghetti straps that exposed her shoulders and collarbone. The garment also featured an incredibly deep neckline that was low enough to showcase Salma’s décolletage. At the center of the bust was a jeweled accent to add to the glamorous aesthetic of the shot. The fabric was an off-white color and had a slight sheen that flattered the actress’s glowing skin. Though the picture was a close-up shot, the dress appeared to be fitted around her torso to cinch in at her waist.

Salma accessorized with a white fur stole that she wore around her forearms. She also sported a pair of diamond chandelier earrings to add to the luxurious Hollywood look. She styled her hair into a half up-half down look, which allowed her long brunette locks to cascade down past her shoulders.

Salma posed by angling herself slightly towards the camera. She offered the smallest of smiles while looking off into the distance.

In the caption for the photo, Salma referenced her youth in the old photo as a “divine treasure.” She also used the #tbt hashtag, short for throwback Thursday.

Fans of the Once Upon A Time In Mexico star went wild over the shot and awarded the upload over 283,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments within just a few hours of posting.

“Beautiful Salma! Absolutely beautiful!” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two red hearts and two lovestruck face emoji.

“Flawless (as always). You’re beautiful inside and out, really! In every moment of your life,” raved a second.

“To be 100 percent honest with you… you look way better now,” proclaimed a third.

“Salma you are without a doubt the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. How you look is genuinely other-worldly, like a goddess from above. I love that you keep gracing us with these pictures. May you never change. May you forever be lovely,” poetically added a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including a 100 percent symbol, an angel face, and the hallelujah hands emoji.

Showing her international appeal, many users also left comments in other languages, including Spanish and Portuguese.

This is not the first time this week that the Beatriz at Dinner star has wowed social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Salma recently dropped jaws after posting a montage of some of her sultriest dance moves in a fun video update.