Martha Stewart, 79, Channels Her Inner Marilyn Monroe With Jaw-Dropping Makeover

The lifestyle guru gave fans new life with her hot new look.

Martha Stewart stunned her fans with a new look she debuted on Instagram. Eight months before her 80th birthday, the lifestyle guru showed off a stunning makeover she had done ahead of a day-long photoshoot for her trademark Martha Stewart Living magazine.

In a preview shared with her 1.1 million social media followers, the media mogul showed off a new haircut she got at the high-end John Barrett Salon in New York City. Martha’s blond, short locks were noticeably layered and perfectly styled with a blowout.

The 79-year-old also glowed with glamorous makeup done by her longtime makeup artist, Daisy Toye. In the caption, she told her fans that it was the “real haircut” that made the difference in her looks after months of homegrown grooming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in the comments section, fans raved about the whole package as Martha posed for the glam snap in her kitchen. The Entertaining author’s post received hundreds of fire emoji as her admirers called her an “inspiration,” a “queen” and even a “babe.”

Many commenters couldn’t believe how young the soon-to-be octogenarian looked, with some saying she is aging “backwards” and has found the fountain of youth.

Others compared Martha to a glamorous movie starlet and a ’70s TV icon.

“Dang! Is that Martha ‘Monroe’?” one fan asked.

“Looking 10 years younger,” another added. “Giving me young Angie Dickinson vibes.”

“Martha’s looking fly as hell,” another fan wrote.

Other followers wondered if Martha uses fillers to keep her face looking so youthful, with some suggesting she got more than a new haircut.

“Heck I’ll have what she’s having!” a fourth fan wrote of the star. “She looks gorgeous.”

Others begged their idol to write a book to share all of her beauty and skincare secrets. Many loved that even in a glam photo, the ultra-organized TV personality had a label maker in the background as she sat in her “natural habitat,” her kitchen.

Martha’s youthful looks have created plenty of buzz in recent years as she continues to defy the odds when it comes to aging.

She previously told Allure she was hesitant to jump on the Botox bandwagon that so many stars are on. Martha admitted to the magazine that she has tried Botox in the past and that it works for “certain things,” such as the skin under the chin. But she added that she has no desire to have a taut jawline and a “quizzical look.”