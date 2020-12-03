Kindly Myers Teases Fans And Tugs Down Her Blue Bikini Bottoms In Tantalizing Pool Snap

Another day, another smoking hot new Instagram snap from Kindly Myers. The model is hardly shy about showing off her buxom physique in scandalous swimwear on social media and indulged her 2.2 million followers in another racy look on Thursday morning that sent temperatures soaring.

The image was snapped in Cancun, per the geotag, where the blond bombshell was seen enjoying a night swim in the pool. She stood thigh-deep in the water and wore a coy smile on her face as she gazed back at the camera with a sultry stare. On the deck behind her were a set of large statues that appeared to be in the shape of dolphins. However, the background of the image featured a heavily blurred effect, making their shapes uncertain.

Of course, a dip in the pool called for the perfect swimwear, and Kindly’s certainly did not disappoint. She slipped into a skimpy string bikini for the steamy photo op that did way more showing than covering up. The swimsuit included a two-toned, halter-style top with thin white straps and a scoop neckline. It had one red cup and one blue, both of which were too short to fully cover up her bust, leaving an eyeful of underboob well on display. A small cutout in the middle of the piece exposed even more of the model’s voluptuous chest, giving the shot a seriously seductive vibe.

The Playboy hottie also sported a pair of solid blue bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The garment had matching white straps, which she pulled far down her hips in a teasing manner, flashing a peek at her tan lines and killer curves along the way. Her followers were also treated to a full look at the beauty’s flat tummy and chiseled abs, which she drew further attention to with a dainty silver navel ring.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to show the tantalizing pool snap some love. It has amassed more than 13,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Wow! Stunner,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” praised another fan.

“Unbelievable. So beautiful and sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“Absolute perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly is hardly a stranger to scanty swimwear. In another recent post, the star showed off her ample assets in a neon green bikini while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. That look proved to be another hit, amassing over 18,000 likes and 374 comments to date.