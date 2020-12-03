Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Are Twinning In Rare Selfie

Serena Williams posed alongside her adorable daughter Olympia Ohanian for a rare Instagram selfie. The mommy-daughter duo smiled next to one another in a photo that was snapped by the tennis great. Both girls were smiling widely as they spent the day together wearing matching gold necklaces.

The duo wore gold and silver chains with large circle pendants. Serena’s pendant also had a bar across the top and was larger than Olympia’s. The necklaces are pieces from the Wimbledon champion’s own line, Serena Williams Jewelry.

Serena wore her hair slicked back while Olympia had her curls pulled up in two cute buns. The 23-time Grand Slam titleholder wore a multicolored floral print top with a deep V-neck. Her daughter looked dressed up in a gold princess dress with a faux ruby on the neckline. The 39-year-old said the pair were working in her office together, presumably on her jewelry line as the company was tagged in the photo.

The selfie brought in a lot of love from Serena’s 12.7 million followers. In one day, the post garnered over 330,000 likes and had just over 3,000 comments. Fans of the tennis pro gushed over Olympia’s cuteness in the comments section and noted what an adorable pair they were.

“Oh my goodness her smile!” one fan wrote of Olympia’s wide grin.

“You two are just so adorable,” another added with a red-heart emoji.

“I just love her little smile motherhood looks amazing on yaaaaaa,” WNBA star Candace Parker wrote.

“She is beautiful and look at that gorgeous smile!!!” a fourth commenter added.

The upload also received love from fellow famous athlete Lindsey Vonn and model Ashley Graham.

The new photo was a nice surprise for the US Open winner’s fans. Serena shares photos of her daughter on her page once in a while, but typically posts cute photos of Olympia on the tot’s own Instagram timeline which is run by her and her husband. Serena’s own feed is reserved for her own selfies and jewelry line promotions. The selfie with her little one was the first in months.

When the pair do appear together on social media, they like to match one another. Earlier this year the two twinned in an Instagram video where they rocked matching princess dresses. Both Serena and Olympia were dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast as they danced around their living room. They looked to be having a movie night together as Serena carried around a bucket of popcorn as they swayed in circles.