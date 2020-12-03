Maren Morris Looks Very Chic In Strapless Fluffy Jumpsuit

Maren Morris took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snaps of herself. The songstress, who is currently one of country music’s biggest names, appears to be getting into the festive spirit for her most recent post.

The “I Could Use a Love Song” hitmaker stunned in a strapless jumpsuit that displayed her decolletage and arms. The top half of the attire was completely fluffy and eye-catching. Morris kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with a nose ring, rings, and dangling earrings that were only just visible. She is a fan of body art and showcased a hint of the tattoo inked on her left arm. Morris styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

The 30-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner was captured from the waist-up in front of a plain red backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip and rested the other beside her while gazing directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, Morris was snapped from head-to-toe with one hand in her pocket.

In the third and final frame, the singer was captured inside what looked to be a television studio. Morris gazed down while standing in front of Christmas decorations, a pianist and guitarist.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Daniel Meigs, her fashion stylist Dani Michelle, makeup artist Lorrie Turk, and hairstylist Laci Nicole for helping her achieve this glam look.

She geotagged her upload with Nashville, Tennessee, informing fans where these pics took place.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“What a fun outfit, love it!” one user wrote.

“You’re a hottie. I love you and your music! I sure miss seeing you in concerts, Vegas, The Greek, Stagecoach… praying we all come back to normal,” another person shared.

“You look fabulous!!! And this jumpsuit,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“That caption HAS to be the title of the Christmas album you make! Non-negotiable,” a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying with her fashion is nothing new for Morris. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut pink dress that was made out of silk material for her first virtual concert in October. Morris rocked lace-up heels that gave her some extra height and tied her locks up in a ponytail.