Ashley Graham Wears Nothing But A Towel & Invites Fans To ‘Hop In’ The Shower With Her

Fashion model Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Thursday, December 3, and tantalized her 11.8 million social media fans with a brand new sultry video.

In the clip, the curvy bombshell stood in a shower and invited fans to “hop in” with her. Graham shared the video in an effort to promote self-care, which she’s been doing courtesy of a body scrub that makes her skin feel hydrated.

The plus-size model wore nothing but a towel as she rubbed skin products all over her body. The towel left little to the imagination as she displayed a significant amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her followers.

The first part of the video featured Graham applying the cream to her chest area. Afterward, the brunette stunner rubbed it all over her legs and arm areas while discussing how it has benefited her skin.

The model was also in an upbeat mood throughout the brief update. She boasted a big smile for the most part, while simultaneously making jokes about asking her admirers joining her under the water.

In the accompanying caption, Graham reiterated just how important self-care is to her now. According to the social media star, she started taking it more seriously after becoming a mother.

The upload also went down a treat with Graham’s legion of fans and admirers. As of this writing, the footage has been viewed over 50,000 times and gained tens of thousands of likes. Some of the beauty’s supporters and peers also took a moment to leave her a compliment in the comments section.

“You always look glowing Ashley,” gushed one of her Instagram followers, who emphasised the compliment with a few love-eyed smiley face emojis.

“You’re literally the prettiest woman on earth,” wrote a second Instagrammer, who added a few wolf emojis for good measure.

“Yassss until your toddler learns how to jump into the Bath with you and refuses to take no for an answer,” joked another one of the stunner’s many Instagram followers.

Graham has wowed her supporters more than once in recent days. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she also stunned them with a shot of her rocking a low-cut tank top and no pants.

The image was in the good-natured spirit of her latest clip as well. Graham was making a joke at a trend that’s developed in 2020, in which people have stopped wearing pants for tele-meetings as they get to stay at home.