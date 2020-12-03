Christina Aguilera Shares A Wild Throwback To Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of Her Christmas Album

Pop star Christina Aguilera surprised her 7.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of throwbacks in honor of the 20th anniversary of her Christmas album. She mentioned the title, My Kind of Christmas, in the caption of the post.

The first shot was taken while Christina was on stage, and she rocked a bold ensemble that showcased her slender physique. Christina bared her midriff in a gold top with metallic embellishments and a scalloped hem. The garment had a neckline that dipped slightly, showing off some skin, and she drew attention to her chest with two delicate necklaces. Her stomach was exposed in the look.

She paired the crop top with low-rise pants in a vibrant red hue. The pants hugged her toned thighs, accentuating her fit figure. She finished off the ensemble with a matching jacket crafted from the same festive red fabric. The piece was made even bolder with the addition of fluffy red embellishments on the cuffs as well as along the neckline of the garment. Christina also had on a headset microphone to capture her vocals, and several silver rings.

Her head was tilted slightly to the side as she adjusted her headset, and her platinum blond locks streaked with a reddish hue were styled in tousled waves.

She included a video clip in the second slide of her performance in that particular ensemble. Singing a festive song while her backup dancers surrounded her on stage.

She wrapped up the post with a simple picture of the album cover, which featured a black-and-white shot with minimalist snowflake designs on a gray background. Christina wore a sparkling black crop top for the cover, and had her head turned to the side, her crimped hair blowing gently around her.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 171,100 likes within 15 hours, as well as 2,682 comments from her eager audience.

“If only you knew how many times I watched this when I was 6,” one fan wrote, loving the performance.

“All of them. We need a 20 year remake,” another follower chimed in, responding to Christina’s caption.

“Ohh my childhood memories! Thank you for this album,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart emoji.

“Been listening to it every Christmas since it came out!” another follower commented.

