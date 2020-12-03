Joanna Gaines Teases Fans With Trailer For Magnolia Network On Instagram

Joanna Gaines teased fans with a trailer for the debut of the network she and husband Chip will launch on Discovery Plus, called Magnolia. The official launch of the network will not take place until late 2021. However, fans of the couple will be able to enjoy a teaser selection on the streaming service beginning January 4.

In an Instagram video seen below, the couple shared all of the exciting programming their admirers could look forward to upon its official debut.

The video began with clips of a home, featuring activities such as cooking and outdoor activities. The words “we are” were followed by “storytellers,” “dreamers,” and “family.”

Shows that will be featured include The Fieldhouse, The Eduardo Garcia Project, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Magnolia Table, a show starring Joanna, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Self-Employed, Home Work, Home on the Road with Johnny Swim, and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Fans will be able to see the first episodes of each of these series, except for Joanna’s cooking show. The entire first season of that series will be made available to viewers.

On April 8, Joanna gave her followers a tour of the set of her new cooking series, as seen here, where she showed off the expansive space which houses a kitchen, prep kitchen, lounge area, and a green room.

Fixer Upper stopped filming in 2018 after five seasons. The hugely popular HGTV show brought in a record-breaking 17 million viewers during its final run. However, despite the immense popularity, the duo walked away to spend more time with their five children — Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2. The couple shared that they needed to take a break and catch their collective breath, but they also understood that they were not done dreaming about ways to make old things new again, said the duo to People Magazine.

Joanna’s followers quickly chimed in and shared their excitement regarding the new network’s fast-approaching launch.

“This is absolutely epic Magnolia empire…with all of the things. Please tell me how in the heck you do it all!!! And balance it with raising children????” wrote one follower.

“You guys are amazing. If there was a bow down emoji I’d use it now!” penned a second supporter.

“Can’t wait for something positive and uplifting on TV!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Congratulations! I have been patiently waiting for this. Excited about the people you’ve hand-selected for this project,” chimed in a fourth fan.