Laura Marie Wears Bright Pink Bikini While Gearing Up To Watch ‘The Mandalorian’

Laura Marie was scantily clad in a brand new Instagram upload as she revealed that she was getting set to watch Season 2 of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked stunning as she posed in a bright pink bikini. The top featured long sleeves which clung to her lean arms and shoulders. It also featured a scooped neckline which exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as a knotted element in the front.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips while fitting tightly around her slender waist. The garment also drew attention to her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Laura’s long, lean legs were spotlighted in the swimwear. She jazzed up the look a bit with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Laura stood in front of a wood paneled wall with one leg in front of the other. She pushed her hip out slightly and pulled her shoulders back. One of her hands hung at her side, while the other came up to touch her hair.

In the background of the photo, a clear barrier and a large black vase could be seen. A white potted flower was also visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves which spilled over both of her shoulders.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,400 times within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 messages during that time.

“How beautiful you look and yes I love Star Wars,” one follower stated.

“So hot in pink,” another person wrote.

“My lord you are absolutely breathtaking,” a third comment read.

“Yes..one of my favourite shows,” a fourth social media user added.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her showcase her killer curves in racy ensembles for her online pics. She’s often seen flashing some skin at the beach, in her home, and at the gym.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the attention of her followers when she posed in a red string bikini with thong bottoms and flaunted her nearly bare booty. That post was a hit among her fans as well. It’s pulled in more than 17,000 likes and over 250 comments to date.