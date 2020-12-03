Jaclyn Smith, 75, Is Breathtaking In A Semi-Sheer Floral Shirt & Tight Jeans

Jaclyn Smith, age 75, is breathtaking in a new photo uploaded to her Instagram page where she wore a lovely floral blouse and tight blue jeans. The former Charlie’s Angels star sat in a window seat for the photograph which she posted alongside a caption that described a charity close to her heart — Ability First, which assists children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Jaclyn rested her head against her left hand and leaned on a large pillow in a sunshine-filled seating area. The brunette bombshell, who became famous after being cast alongside the late Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson as the stars of the 1970s female-led cop series Charlie’s Angels, doesn’t appear to have aged much since the show made its debut in 1976 on the ABC network, where it ran for five seasons through 1981.

Jaclyn wore a loose-fitting blouse with a white background. The print featured a blue and mustard-toned pattern. It had a small, stand-up collar and draped sleeves which were cinched at the wrists. She paired that with light-colored, slim-fitting blue jeans. She rested her right hand between her thighs.

Her hair is lighter in color than the dark brown shade she once favored. Nowadays, her tresses are more of a light brown with honey-blond highlights. Soft bangs brushed her forehead, and her hair, which was parted in the middle, fell slightly past her shoulders in a layered fashion.

The actress, who also runs a hugely successful fashion and home furniture and accessories line featured at Kmart and Sears, sat on a cream-colored sofa. Next to her was a large beige throw pillow with a tan-colored pattern atop it. She was positioned in front of a bay window, which was unadorned and looked out over a lush, green outdoor area of Jaclyn’s home.

Supporters and followers of the Hollywood fan-favorite wondered how Jaclyn manages to appear so youthful-looking and yearned to learn her secrets in the comments section of the post.

“You are a timeless beauty, how do you do it? You look like a teenager,” penned one fan.

“You are and always will be a stunning angel to me,” wrote a second follower.

“Elegant, a natural beauty, you must have tapped into the fountain of youth!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Thank you for all you do! You are just as beautiful inside as you are out. I was a big Charlie’s Angels fan growing up,” remarked a fourth admirer.