Jaclyn Smith, 75, Is Breathtaking In A Sheer Floral Shirt & Tight Jeans

Jaclyn Smith, age 75, is breathtaking in a new photo uploaded to her Instagram page where she wore a lovely, sheer floral shirt and tight blue jeans. The former Charlie’s Angels star sat in a window seat for the photograph which she posted alongside a caption that described a charity that was close to her heart named Agbilty First, which assists children & adults with developmental disabilities.

Jaclyn put her left hand behind her head and leaned on the back of a large pillow in a sunshine-filled seating area. The brunette bombshell, who became famous on television after being cast alongside the late Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson as the stars of the 1970s female-led cop series Charlie’s Angels doesn’t appear to have aged a bit since the show made its debut in 1976 on the ABC network, where it ran for five seasons through 1981.

Jaclyn wore a loose-fitting blouse that had a white background. The pattern featured a blue and mustard-toned pattern. It had a small, stand-up collar and draped sleeves that were cinched at the wrists with elastic. She paired that with light-colored, slim-fitting blue jeans. She rested her right hand in between her thighs.

Her hair is lighter in color than the former dark brown tone she once favored. Her color is more of a light brown with honey-blonde highlights. Soft bangs brushed her forehead and her tresses, which were parted in the middle, hung just slightly past her shoulders in a layered fashion.

The actress, who also runs a hugely successful fashion and home furniture and accessories line that is featured at Kmart and Sears, sat on a cream-colored sofa. Behind her was a large, tan throw pillow with a darker colored pattern atop it. This was positioned in front of a bay window. This feature was unadorned and looked out over a lush, green outdoor area of Jaclyn’s home.

Fans and followers of the Hollywood fan-favorite wondered aloud how Jaclyn manages to appear so youthful-looking and yearned to learn her secrets in the comments section of the post.

“You are a timeless beauty, how do you do it? You look like a teenager,” penned one fan.

“You are and always will be a stunning angel to me,” wrote a second follower.

“Elegant, a natural beauty, you must have tapped into the fountain of youth!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Thank you for all you do! You are just as beautiful inside as you are out. I was a big Charlie’s Angels fan growing up,” remarked a fourth fan.