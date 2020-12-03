Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Sheer Purple Panties & Matching Bra While Flashing Sculpted Abs

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat for her brand new Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The gorgeous model flaunted her gym-honed bod as she rocked a skimpy ensemble.

In the racy pics, Katelyn looked hotter than ever as she posed in a pair of sheer purple panties. The lingerie hugged her tiny waist and was cut to expose her curvaceous hips and toned thighs.

She added a matching bra to the outfit, which featured a deep neckline to flaunt her colossal cleavage. The garment was tight around her chest and included thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. Her flat tummy and sculpted abs were also on full display in the post.

In the first photo, Katelyn sat on her bathroom floor with her booty placed on top of a rug. She had one of her legs pulled in close to her body as the other was stretched out of the frame. She placed a hand on the floor and the other on her leg as she shifted her weight to one side and stared into the camera.

The second shot featured Katelyn standing outdoors with her pert posterior pushed up against a wall. She placed one hand on the wall behind her as she leaned forward and tilted her head to the side. She geotagged her location as Calabasas, California.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders.

Katelyn’s 2.4 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the snaps. The post garnered more than 4,300 likes within the first 15 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 messages during that time.

“So beautiful and charming,” one follower stated.

“You always look so amazing!!” remarked another.

“Everyday more beautiful you,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are the best Katelyn,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flashing her fit physique in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking outfits that showcase her killer legs, taut tummy, busty chest, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for an animal-print lingerie piece with black lace trim while lounging around the house. That post was a huge hit among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 51,000 likes and over 1,500 comments thus far.