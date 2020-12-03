Carrie Underwood Thrills Fans With Vintage Pic From One Of Her High School Christmas ‘Specials’ In The ’90s

The singer wowed fans with a 'Where it Started...How It's Going' post.

Carrie Underwood got nostalgic with a Christmas-themed throwback shared to Instagram. The singing superstar, 37, thrilled her social media fans with a vintage pic from her early days as a singer alongside an ad for her HBO Max Christmas special My Gift.

In a “How it Started… How It’s Going” post, Carrie started with a throwback to a holiday concert performance she did when she was a sophomore at Checotah High School in Oklahoma. A photo of the then-16-year-old was included as it touted her performance with her band, Star Rise, in the late 1990s. The American Idol alum was all smiles with wavy blond hair in the high school snap.

Even back then the future Grammy winner had an impressive resume. An accompanying description noted that the teen was no stranger to the stage and described her as “the new singing sensation with commitment and ability.”

Carrie’s “How It’s Going” pictured her two decades later in full glam mode as she held a glittery silver present and posed for key art for her highly anticipated streaming special. In the caption to her post, the mom-of-two pointed out that she has been “rockin'” the holiday music specials since the 1990s.

The singer’s fans reacted to the post with heart and smile emoji as well as comments. Many zeroed in on how different the glamorous star looks two decades after her humble beginnings in Oklahoma.

“BEST GLOW UP EVER!” one fan wrote.

“Before & Now = Inspiration,” another added.

“You ain’t in Checotah anymoreeeeee,” a third follower chimed in.

Others told Carrie that she’s a winner as they looked back at her incredible journey to superstardom.

“How cool is that? Aim high!” another admirer wrote.

Carrie’s glitzy 2020 Christmas special is a long way from her hometown concert series. Her new band will be featured as well as a live orchestra and choir conducted by Emmy-winning musician Rickey Minor, according to Taste of Country.

In addition, singer John Legend and Carrie’s older son Isaiah perform with her during the show, which is available for streaming starting December 3. Carrie and her little boy perform a rendition of “The Little Drummer Boy.”

In the trailer for the special, Carrie noted, “every time I’m onstage, it’s a gift for me to get to sing.”

Her new surroundings are a far cry from the Oklahoma stage she crooned Christmas tunes from in high school.

“To be able to sing these songs on this beautiful set, it just really felt amazing,” she added.

The HBO special coincided with Carrie’s first full-length Christmas album, My Gift, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts.