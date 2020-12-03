Kelly Osbourne Shares Tender Throwback Pics With Dad Ozzy In Honor Of His Birthday

Kelly Osbourne shared a series of four tender throwback pics taken with her father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, in honor of his birthday. In a sequence of images seen here, Kelly noted her appreciation and pride for her dad, who has overcome many obstacles in his life, including a health struggle with Parkinson’s Disease over the past year.

In an accompanying caption, Kelly revealed how she’s watched her dad take on the biggest obstacles. She wrote that throughout it all, he had become an even better father to her and husband to her mother.

Kelly shared that their family — which includes her sister Aimee and brother Jack — were so lucky to have him, and to see how far he had come in the last year was “insane.” She concluded her post by calling Ozzy her hero and the “real iron man.”

In the first image, Kelly was seen sitting in front of a delicious-looking birthday cake. There were six candles atop it. Kelly wore a red sweater with flowers embroidered at its bottom. Her hair was pulled back away from her face and full bangs brushed her forehead. Behind her was Ozzy, his hands protectively on her shoulders.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The second photograph featured Kelly as a little girl, as she posed cheek-to-cheek with her dad. She wore a white dress as he hugged her close to him, a tattoo of his first name prominently displayed across the fingers of his left hand.

In a third snap, Kelly had a pacifier in her mouth as she stuck one into her father’s. The two were dressed to impress. Kelly had on a black and white dress with a red sash while Ozzy sported a snazzy black-and-white patterned jacket.

Finally, Ozzy was seen seated and bending over to tie his shoes while Kelly stood nearby. She appeared to be a toddler in that throwback image, with a pacifier in her mouth and wearing a plain cotton dress, socks, and shoes.

Followers of the clan shared their own wishes for a year of good health and happiness for the legendary heavy metal superstar.

“Love to you both, what sweetness,” wrote one fan.

“You and Ozzy are something else, Happy Birthday to the Godfather of Metal,” chimed in a second follower.

“What a lovely tribute! The happiest of birthdays to your dad,” penned a third Instagram user.

“I love you and your family, the best to you Ozzy!” remarked a fourth fan.