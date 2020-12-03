Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Rushes Unconscious Thomas To ER & Makes A Critical Diagnosis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 4 reveal that after Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) collapses, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) acts quickly. She calls Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and lets him know that Thomas is in trouble. Finn knows Thomas’ medical history and springs into action, per The TV Watercooler.

Thomas Forrester Rushed To ER

Thomas has been having some hectic hallucinations which have progressively gotten worse. He has been having delusions ever since he hit his head in his office. They worsened after the designer fell in his apartment. When Hope stopped by to check on him, he was ranting at the mannequin. She ordered him to stop, but he was still hearing the doll. He didn’t stop yelling at the dummy until Hope intervened and told him that she was the real person.

As seen in the below clip, Thomas was tearful and began to cry. He didn’t want her to think that he was crazy. She assured him that she would help him to deal with whatever was coming his way. Thomas finally had a breakthrough and smiled at Hope before collapsing. Of course, she was frantic and immediately called for help.

Thomas will be rushed to the emergency room where he will receive the best medical care.

A cry for help leads to a shocking moment! ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/lQT2ew8Kdw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 29, 2020

Dr. Finn Makes A Critical Diagnosis

Hope lets Finn know what happened, detailing her experience. Finn already knows that Thomas hit his head at the office and also at his apartment. The physician previously said that an untreated concussion could disrupt the connections between the blood vessels and neurons in the brain. This could lead to an inefficient way of processing information and potentially skew Thomas’ emotional reactions. Finn doesn’t even know that he was previously hospitalized when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pushed him off a balcony. Hope also pushed him into a vat of cleaning solution. The designer has taken a lot of blows to the head.

When Hope tells Finn that Thomas was hallucinating, Finn may make a critical diagnosis. Now that he knows that Thomas has been having delusions, he can get him the medical treatment that he needs.

The Inquisitr reported that Matthew Atkinson stated that his character has a serious mental condition. He revealed that he had consulted with a psychologist to find out what someone with paranoid schizophrenia goes through. Does Thomas have this condition? Or were his hallucinations brought on by so many blows to the head?

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Finn won’t waste any time and will treat his patient immediately. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will anxiously keep vigil.