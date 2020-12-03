Brit Manuela Sizzles In Strappy Lingerie While Showing Off ‘The Perfect Gift For Under The Tree’

Brit Manuela offered her 1.2 million Instagram followers some Christmas gifting ideas in a new post added to her page on Wednesday, December 2. The model shared a product that she considered “the perfect gift for under the tree,” along with a tantalizing trio of snaps in which she showed some serious skin.

The fitness trainer posed up against a white backdrop for the photo op, ensuring that all eyes remained on her as she touted the Bali Body Holiday Bundle. The tanning products were wrapped up in a baby pink box with silver writing on it. She removed the top of the packaging to reveal its contents, eventually pulling one of the lotions out of the box to show it off even more.

With the holidays right around the corner, the gift set was certainly enticing to some members of Brit’s massive online audience, but it was the brunette beauty herself that truly seemed to captivate her fans as she rocked a sizzling bra-and-panties combo that left very little to the imagination.

The social media star slayed in the burgundy lace undergarments that complemented her deep tan, which a tag on one of the photos indicated was a result of the products she was sharing. She rocked a sexy balconette bra with a deep neckline and thin shoulder straps that drew eyes toward her toned arms. It had unique underwire cups that were partially made of lace and showed off an eyeful of her ample cleavage. A pair of small cutouts fell in the middle of each of them, teasing another glimpse of her voluptuous chest that gave the look even more of a seductive vibe.

Brit wore a pair of matching satin panties in the steamy update as well. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased her shapely thighs and killer curves, as well as a set of thin straps that sat high up on her hips to highlight her tiny waist. She added a lace garter belt to her look as well, which she wrapped tightly around her torso just above her navel. It had several straps along the bottom hem that hung over her midsection, drawing eyes to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Many fans headed to the comments section of the post. Some thanked Brit for her gift suggestion, while others left a compliment for the latest jaw-dropping look at her phenomenal figure.

“On my Christmas wishlist now. Thanks to you!” one person wrote.

“Loving this set on you,” praised another fan.

“Looking better than ever,” a third follower remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

“GOALS GOALS GOALS,” added a fourth fan.

The post has also racked up more than 33,000 likes within less than a day’s time.