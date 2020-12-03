‘The Masked Singer’ UK Reveals All 12 Incredible Costumes For Season 2

The Masked Singer is a hit show around the world and will be returning for its second season in the U.K. later this month.

According to Digital Spy, the upcoming season will feature 12 new contestants who will try to keep their identity a secret.

The publication has revealed all their new costumes, which always have great attention to detail and cover the celebrities’ bodies completely.

Alien will be dressed up in a futuristic dress with black gloves. Their outfit includes long hair and knee-high black-and-white boots.

Blob is pink-and-purple and has four eyes and one big mouth.

Bush Baby has a large fluffy head with hands and feet to match. Their cute yellow attire looks very child-like.

Dragon has been described as a “cutie” and features a multicolored body.

Grandfather Clock might be hinting that they might be an older male contestant in their old-fashion costume.

Harlequin’s show-stopping gown looks like they are ready to turn up at the Met Gala. The ensemble has been paired with a masquerade-style mask to cover their face.

Robin’s glittery gold pants, shimmery body feathers, and red bird mask cement the show’s camp status.

Seahorse looks very ethereal in their stunning costume that appears to have been designed with lights.

Swan’s ruffly outfit mainly consists of the color black. They look tall, although the long neck could be a disguise for someone who is short.

On the other hand, Viking is a short celebrity. The hairy costume has a horned helmet and also a sword and shield as props.

Sausage is one of the more playful costumes. They are wrapped in newspaper and surrounded by chips.

Badger’s attire consists of a black biker leather jacket, matching pants, and knee pads.

The first episode is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, December 26 on ITV in the U.K.

Singer Rita Ora, TV Presenter Davina McCall, and talk show host Jonathan Ross will all return as panelists. Ken Jeong will be replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Joel Dommett will serve as the host again and spoke to Digital Spy about why Gilligan has been a great new addition to the panel.

“It was nice to have someone new in the mix. He threw out a lot of hilarious names, as did everyone. The panel is brilliant this year. We’re so lucky, everyone gets along – there are no crazy divas,” he said.

Season one saw the likes of Kelis, Cee-Lo Green, and Katherine Jenkins that part. Former Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts, who was Queen Bee, was crowned the U.K.’s first winner.