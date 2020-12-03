Paul George Reveals Main Reason Why LA Clippers Blew 3-1 Lead Against Nuggets

After the successful acquisition of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2019-20 NBA season as the heavy favorite to fully dominate the Western Conference and bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Unfortunately, despite having two of the best two-way players in the league on their roster, they still failed to achieve their main goal after they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 Playoffs. The Clippers actually started their best-of-seven series with the Nuggets strong, establishing a commanding 3-1 lead.

However, they struggled to earn their fourth win, and the Nuggets succeeded to overcome a 3-1 deficit for the second time after doing the same thing against the Utah Jazz in the first round. From being the No. 1 title favorites, the Clippers suddenly became the laughingstock in the league after suffering a major upset against the Nuggets. In a recent appearance on All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, via Youtube, George talked about the Clippers’ embarrassing loss against the Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 Playoffs.

After winning three of the first four games of the series, George admitted that the Clippers got overconfident that they could easily advance to the Western Conference Finals and face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. When the Nuggets started winning games and found their rhythm, George revealed that the Clippers didn’t even bother making adjustments with their game.

“During that whole process we never worked on adjustments,” George said, as transcribed by Blake Schuster of Bleacher Report. “We never worked on what to do differently. We’re just literally having the same s–t happen over and over again. It started to play a trick on you like ‘Man, what’s going on?’ We’re talking amongst each other, the conversation is like, ‘Nah, we’re going to be all right,’ the conversation should’ve been like, ‘Nah, we need to change.'”

Harry How / Getty Images

With the attitude that they have shown in the 2020 Playoffs, the Clippers star admitted that they never really deserved to win the NBA championship title.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think we deserved it,” George said. “We wasn’t prepared enough going into it…. We didn’t put the work into it.”

Coach Doc Rivers took all the blame for the Clippers’ defeat against the Nuggets. In September, he was fired as the team’s head coach and was replaced by Tyronn Lue. Despite the rumors surrounding their two superstars, they still decided to continue building around George and Leonard this offseason. After signing Serge Ibaka to address their need for a starting-caliber center, they remain active on the trade market, searching for a true point guard.